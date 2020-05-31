KWSB launches crackdown against illegal structures

On the instructions of Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) launched a crackdown against illegal structures on its land.

According to a statement from the water board on Saturday, staff of the KWSB in the Bin Qasim area demolished three illegally constructed houses on a conduit of the water board, and a shop was also razed which had been constructed over the same conduit.

An FIR had been lodged against the encroachers. Managing Director KWSB Asadullah Khan congratulated the demolition squad on successfully completing the operation. He directed the officials to continue the crackdown against the encroachers throughout the city.

A 54-inch diameter conduit was under three houses in the Bin Qasim area. The operation was conducted by Superintendent Engineer KWSB Muhammad Riaz and Executive Engineer Rehan Iqbal. A heavy contingent of police participated in the operation.