Steps underway for masses’ welfare’

RAJANPUR: Provincial Minister Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Saturday said Punjab government is taking practical steps for the welfare of the masses. Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, the minister said the government was striving to provide relief to the masses and urged people to apply preventive measures against coronavirus to protect themselves and others. Giving briefing on the occasion, health department officers informed the minister that more than 1,500 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the district out of which 23 were tested positive. He was informed that most of the virus affected people belonged to police and health departments. Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Zulifqar Ali Kharral briefed the minister that price control magistrates are inspected markets daily to ensure availability of commodities on government’s announced rates. He said 23 price control magistrates of the district have imposed fine of over Rs 900,000 nine while five shopkeepers have been arrested over profiteering. The DC said 112.5 percent wheat procurement target has been achieved while illegal stock of 131,841 bags of wheat have been confiscated from the stockers. He informed that spray has been done on 66,665 acre crops across the district to control losses of locust.