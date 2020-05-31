PPP leader passes away

SWABI: A local leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Manfat Khan passed away after protracted illness here on Saturday. He was 80. He had served as district president of the party for two decades. He is survived by four sons, one daughter and a widow to mourn his death. PPP leaders paid rich tributes to him and said his services for the party would be remembered for ever. He was considered among the founders of the PPP in the district and worked hard for strengthening of the party in the district. However, he could not take part in political activities for the last three years due to his illness.