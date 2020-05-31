Civic duties

Until humanity finds a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, social distancing seems to be the only tool to stop or at least slow down the loss of precious human lives. It is understandable the economy is critical, but human life trumps everything else. Nations which are disciplined and responsible can and have achieved success in curbing the spread of the virus. The government alone cannot make this happen. It only works if people show some civic sense and follow the instructions. Under immense pressure from the business community, people and the courts, our government eased the lockdown at the onset of Eid, with cautionary advice to maintain social distancing.

However, the people disregarded all safety measures and rushed to the markets as if there were no tomorrow. Shopping for Eid was at its peak, with total nonchalance towards SOPs. I wonder why we as a people put each other at risk just to show off on Eid. Why not donate the money spent on frivolous shopping to the poor and needy, who have lost their livelihoods to this deadly virus? The government alone will never be successful in mitigating the virus. Every person must do his or her part and show responsibility by following the distancing measures. Similarly, politicians should also stop bickering and point-scoring just to gain political mileage from this situation. They should declare a ceasefire and collectively ensure that we as a country fight the pandemic as one nation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad