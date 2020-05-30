JI leader concerned at increasing mortality rate in KP

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Friday expressed serious concern over the increasing mortality rate of the victims of coronavirus and asked the government to focus attention on the matter and take steps in the right direction on war-footing.

In a press statement issued here, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was much smaller on the basis of population than Punjab and Sindh.

“But the number of deaths caused by coronavirus has surpassed the other provinces which speaks volumes for the poor management of the issue by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” he added.

He said that the major health facility of the province – the Lady Reading Hospital – was passing through the worst crisis and doctors there were tendering resignations one after another.