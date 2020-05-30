COAS reiterates Pak unflinching commitment to world peace

RAWALPINDI: As the world observed the International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan's unflinching commitment to global peace under the UN charter. “Sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under UN Charter remains unflinching,” DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said while quoting General Bajwa on his Twitter account. The DG ISPR said that Pakistan commemorates the ‘spirit of sacrifice’ of its valiant peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging and restive regions of the world. As the UN commemorates the Peacekeepers Day, the services of Sepoy Amir Aslam from Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan were acknowledged with posthumous award of “Dag Hammarskjold Medal” by Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, in a virtual ceremony held at the UN headquarters on Friday, the ISPR said. Sepoy Amir Aslam was serving in Congo. The United Nations has also hailed Pakistani peacekeepers role in rescuing over 2,000 people stranded due in heavy floods which hit the Uvira region in South Kivo, Congo in April, last. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office reaffirmed commitment to ensure that peacekeeping remained a potent mechanism of maintaining peace, security and stability in the world. “As a consistent leading troop contributing country, Pakistan is cognisant of the important role played by UN peacekeepers in maintaining security and stability in so many of the world’s conflict zones,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement issued here on the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

“Pakistan joins the international community in celebrating International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers,” she added.

The spokesperson said, “We salute the services and sacrifices rendered by peacekeepers from around the world and reiterate our solemn commitment to continue working with the United Nations for the ideals of peace, stability and cooperation espoused by the ‘blue helmets’.”

She said Pakistan is proud of its long-standing contributions to UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades.

“Our peacekeepers have earned well deserved respect and goodwill for their professionalism and devotion to duty in every mission they have participated in,” she added.

“One hundred and fifty-seven of our gallant peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of international peace and security. Pakistan has also led the way in deputing female peacekeepers in a record time,” she said.

In 2019, Pakistan met the 15 percent benchmark set by the UN Secretariat in the staff/ officers category.

“Our lady police officer Shahzadi Gulfam was the first ever recipient of International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in 2011,” she added.

“Our contribution to peacekeeping on ground has been complemented by our sustained engagement in policy development in peacekeeping. We bring a unique perspective to peacekeeping as a leading troop contributing country as well as a host country to one of the oldest peacekeeping missions, UNMOGIP,” the spokesperson maintained.