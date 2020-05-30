Two dacoits injured in encounter

FAISALABAD: Two dacoits were injured during a police encounter near Samundri Bypass Chowk on Thursday night. Reportedly, the dacoits were looting the people when the police reached the spot and tried to arrest the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police van, which was retaliated. As a result, two dacoits were injured.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead over marriage issue at Chak 53/1 Mamoon Kanjun on Friday. Reportedly, Tahir Ashraf was allegedly shot dead by accused Zubair Hussain and his accomplices as they were against the marriage. Police have registered a case.

BRIDEGROOM, 5 OTHERS HELD: The Elite Force personnel conducted a raid at Gujar Town, Jaranwala, and arrested bridegroom Shahzad Manzoor along with his five friends. The accused were charged of arranging a dance party, resorting to aerial firing and performing objectionable dance at the wedding function.

OBITUARY: Nighat Mukhtar Raja, the brother of RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja, died after protracted illness in Rawalpindi. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while condoling with the RPO on phone prayed for the departed soul.