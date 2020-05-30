10 trains to resume operation from June 1

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 10 more trains from June 1, under designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak. According to details, Sir Syed Express, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Karachi Express, Shalimar Express etc will resume their operations from 1st June.

“Only 60 percent of the passengers will be allowed in the trains as per designed SOPs,” the Pakistan Railways notification reads. The federal minister for Railways will announce the restoration of train today (Saturday) at the Pakistan Railways headquarters here.