PMA concerned over deaths of doctors

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned over the increasing number of deaths of doctors in the country due to coronavirus.

In a press statement on Friday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that in the last 24hrs, two doctors, Dr Sana Fatima from Lahore and Dr Zubair Ahmed from Quetta, died of coronavirus. A few days back Dr Naeem Agha died in Quetta due to coronavirus.

He said all the doctors were the frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus. “We condole the sad demise of the doctors. Being frontline soldiers, doctors are most exposed to coronavirus. The coronavirus positive cases in doctors are rapidly increasing.

They are going into isolation which is causing shortage of doctors,” said PMA office-bearer said. “Protection of doctors is a very serious issue and we have been continuously raising our voice for that. We have written letters to the prime minister and to the chief ministers. Unfortunately, there are flaws due to which doctors are suffering,” he said.

Now, after end of the lockdown almost every trade and business is opened and in these circumstances the cases of Covid-19 and death toll is increasing day by day. With the increasing number of patients, the government should increase the facilities in hospitals.

The number of trained staff, beds, ventilators, C-pap and Bi-pap should be increased at all corona designated hospitals. The Pakistan Medical Association office-bearer said, “The situation is worsening day by day for healthcare workers, so we once again request all the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to protect the frontline soldiers.”

The government, doctors, political parties and religion parties should play their role to create awareness in the masses for adopting all the required preventive measures to avoid coronavirus, he said.