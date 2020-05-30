Highest wheat procurement in 10 years, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:The Punjab government has procured four million metric tonne wheat this season which is the highest procurement in the last 10 years in the province.

Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had set an initial target of procuring 4.5 million metric tonne wheat. He has summoned a meeting of the Food Department on the matter. Abdul Aleem Khan said he would apprise Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan of the success.

Thousands of tonnes of illegally stocked wheat is seized every week across the province in raids. The raids and investigations are being supervised by the food minister. The minister is taking strict action against wheat hoarders and profiteers in each district of Punjab. —INP