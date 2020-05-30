close
Sat May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020

‘PTI lawmakers using previous funds for fresh schemes’

Peshawar

May 30, 2020

MANSEHRA: Former district nazim from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sardar Said Ghulam, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were using funds of the previous local governments for fresh schemes in violation of the law.

“The former district governments had approved development schemes and funds for themselves but now those funds are being diverted to fresh schemes in violation of law,” Ghulam told reporters in Pulrah on Friday.

He said that provincial government should take notice of the matter and spend the funds on the schemes approved in their times.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Sadiq Baloch gave away food package to families of police martyrs in the district. He also asked the families of the police martyrs to approach his office any time they need assistance.

