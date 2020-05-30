PPP leader says govt has failed to check corona spread

PESHAWAR: Deputy Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Nighat Orakzai said on Friday that the government had failed to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking at a news conference here, she said former president Asif Ali Zardari was under treatment at a hospital in Sindh. Flanked by PPP leader Farzand Wazir and Saima, Nighat Orakzai said the selected prime minister and ministers were issuing baseless statements against the PPP leadership. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the life of people miserable in Nathiagali due to his protocol.

Nighat Orakzai said that Asif Zardari remained behind bars for 11 years, but those who had detained him could not prove any wrongdoing against him. The selected prime minister and his team had started baseless propaganda against him but they could not divert attention of people from the real issues, she added. Comparing performance of the Sindh government with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Baluchistan governments, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers should tell them whether they had any such hospital in their provinces.

She said the PPP had extended unconditional support to the government to save the lives of people form coronavirus pandemic. She deplored that the selected rulers were politicizing this humanitarian issue. Without going into details, she said all those who were being put on ventilators in hospitals in KP lost their lives. The PPP leader also compared the death ratio of coronavirus affected people in KP with other provinces, saying that the number of death was much more than Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan.

She said the PTI rulers were still acting as if they were on container ignoring the fact they were in power now. Nighat Orakzai said the doctors and nurses were yet to receive the personal protection equipment. She said the Auditor General of Pakistan’s reports had exposed corruption in Zakat and Baitul Mal funds. She held the PTI government responsible for the spread of coronavirus.