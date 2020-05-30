Nine outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, valuable and weapons from them, the police spokesman said here on Friday.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab headed by SHO Shalimar Police Station Sub-inspector Sulman Shah, sub-inspectors Azher Mehmood, Bilal Ahmed and others arrested four drug peddlers identified as Adnan Haider, Nadeem Rabani, Sami-ullah and Asif and recovered 2.500 kilograms hashish from their possession. The police team also arrested three accused identified as Abdul-Rehman, Asif and Sana-Ullah involved in theft and recovered stolen property amounting to Rs2, 50,000 from their possession.

Meanwhile, Station House officer Koral Police Station Inspector Asjad Mehmood, Homicide Sub-inspector Ghulam Rasool along with others succeeded to arrested a murder accused, Ghufran Hussain, while Koral Police team also arrested accused, Muhammad Yahya alias Guddu and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them.