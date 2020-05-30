22 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 22 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police has accelerated its efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following the directions Lohi Bher police apprehended 12 persons during a raid at a Sheesha Centre. They were identified as Abdul Rehman Syed Mujtaba, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Sami, Qazi Zubair, Mirza Qasim Azhar Hafeez, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Subhan, Muhammad Suhmeer and Usman.

Aabpara Police arrested four accused Asif Khan, Moaz Ayaz and Shahis Rehman involved in one wheeling.

Golra Police arrested accused Shabber Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Tarnol Police arrested accused Jamsheed Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Koral Police arrested accused Ali Sheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like the use of drugs and ensure a brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.