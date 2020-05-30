PMDC clears registration backlog

Islamabad: After remaining dysfunctional for almost six months, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has issued more than 8,500 certificates of registration in the last 30 working days.

According to a spokesperson for the PMDC, the staff members are working day and night to clear registration backlog.

Around 8,500 of 10,200 pending registration certificates have been made and sent to the doctors, while the rest will be dispatched shortly. The spokesperson said the PMDC registrar had directed all sections of the organisations to work overtime to clear backlog to the relief of graduates and even declared weekends working days for the purpose.

She said the PMDC was issuing provisional, permanent, renewed, and good standing certificates. The spokesperson added that postgraduate additional qualifications were also being endorsed after mandatory verification. “We have also issued almost 1,911 verification certificates (local and internal),” she said.