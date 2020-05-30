Jahangir advises players to continue practice

KARACHI: Former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that squash players can continue to go to courts and also remain fit by practising individually.

Jahangir is of the view that healthy players can practise at courts but to be on the safe side, the federation can allot time for each player so that they can practise individually.

“Players can be allotted two hours to use a court so that they remain in practice,” Jahangir Khan told PPI.

The former World No 1, who is considered all-time best squash player, said that even these challenging times can’t be an excuse for players to lose fitness.

“You can keep distance and go out and exercise. You can also exercise at home. I don’t think anyone can have an excuse that they have lost fitness due to the lockdown or any other reason,” said Jahangir, who holds the record of winning 10 British Open titles.

He said that he himself regularly exercises and has remained fit.

Jahangir put on weight after retiring from squash, which is considered one of the most exhausting of sports. However, last year Jahangir regained fitness and people noticed a smarter Jahangir Khan once again.

He said that he worked on his fitness diligently and lost weight and his efforts paid dividends. He added that he has not given up working on his fitness in spite of challenges during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He said that when he can keep his fitness intact in these testing times then young players can certainly do as well.