Ram temple construction begins

AYODHYA: Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra (Holy land of Ram’s birthplace) Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has announced the construction of the Ram temple from Wednesday, foreign media reported. Ahead of the start of the construction work, the Mahant, who also headed the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, performed prayers Wednesday morning. After 27 years, on March 25, 2020, Ram’s idol was moved out of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and was shifted in a palanquin to Manas Bhawan in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The makeshift temple structure is made of fibre and is bulletproof. The Indian Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya. Meanwhile, huge sum of donations have been pouring in for the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya. Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple, said, "We are confident that there will be no shortage of money for the temple. People are donating huge sums of money for the project and we will make sure that the temple that is built is unmatched in magnificence and grandeur."