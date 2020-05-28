Locusts damaging crops in Vehari

BUREWALA: Locusts are damaging crops in different areas of Vehari district. The locusts are damaging the crops of cotton, maize, paddy and green fodder.

Reportedly, the locusts damaged crops of cotton, wheat, maize, vegetables, sunflower, green pastures and mango orchards worth millions of rupees in Burewala, Vehari and Mailsi.

According to agriculture experts the locusts swarms came from Multan-Tibba Sultanpur-Vehari-Mailsi-Bahawalnagar route to Cholistan for breeding. Locusts entered Vehari from Mian Chunno areas where farmers and in some areas Agriculture Extension and Plant Protection department teams sprayed on locusts to control the damage. The farmers are very upset over the situation because the response from the government and departments’ concerned is very slow. The farmers accused the government of not saving their crops by taking timely actions. According to rough estimates, the locusts related loss of farmers is more than Rs 350 billion and over Rs 460 billion for Kharif crops. Meanwhile, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed Vehari Agriculture Extension Department conducted operation against locusts in Mouza Bulandpur, Tehsil Mailsi and Luddan Vehari Tehsil and saved the farmers from major losses. During the Eid days, the staff of Agriculture Department and Finance Department remained active against locusts.

In addition, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Vehari Rana Muhammad Arif visited different areas of Vehari and Mailsi and apprised the farmers about the locusts infestation. Locusts control Room has been set up in the office of Deputy Director Agriculture Vehari with contact numbers 0679201185,067 9201187.