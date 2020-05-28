Schools told to ensure cleanliness during closure

The school education and literacy department has asked the administrators and headmasters of public schools to ensure a good state of cleanliness and maintenance of equipment.

A circular issued on Thursday reads: “Due to the closure of schools on account of COVID-19 disease, cleanliness of school premises, maintenance of gardens and a necessary dusting of school buildings, furniture & fixture, machinery & equipment and other reading material for proper upkeep has not been done for approximately last two months, resulting in untidy school premises, withering of buildings and rusting of equipment and if the situation is unattended, it would cause loss of public property”. It said that necessary instructions would be passed on to the principals so that cleanliness at schools could be ensured after the Eid holidays.

“However, only sanitary staff, security guards, and other essential staff may be called for the purpose. They would be also bound to follow Sindh’s Health Department advisory for social distancing, regular hand washing, wearing facemasks, and other precautionary measures.” It said the relevant directors, district education officers, and town education officers should regularly visit schools for compliance with government instructions. “If they feel any negligence, the officers would report to the authority concerned, and action can be taken.”