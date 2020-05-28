Gangs deprive people of valuables

Rawalpindi:Continuing their rampage in different areas of Rawalpindi, the organised gangs of criminals swept away with cash and valuables in 9 strikes at different areas of the city, the police spokesman said.

The gangsters equipped with weapons hit the house of veteran of Pakistani actor of drama and film industry, divesting him of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables to the tune of millions of rupees Tuesday late night, police said Wednesday.

Sadar Bairuni Police have registered the case on the written complaint of Umair Shakeel son of Mohammad Shakeel Saghar, resident of House: CB/50/3, Street-5, Shelley Valley, Adiala Road, Rawalpindi, who lodged a written complaint with the police station saying that at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night four masked men sneaked into the house but the family members noticed them and asked why they entered their house. They, introducing themselves as officials of a sensitive intelligence agency, claimed that they were looking for a person at large, the complainant told the police, adding that the dacoits equipped with lethal weapons, locked them in a room and collected gold ornaments, pearls, cash, mobile phone sets and other valuable worth Rs2,747,000.

“They swept away with the valuable including 5 mobile phone set worth Rs125,000, cash Rs1 million, 5 rings value Rs335,000, one 5 tola gold set worth Rs490,000, an 11 tolas gold set of Rs1,050,000, one 4 tola gold set (Rs390,000), Pearls including 3 diamond rings to the tune of Rs250,000, perfumes valuing Rs100,000 and one pistol of Rs7000,” the complainant, providing details of the lost items, said.

Agha Sajjad Kishwar, the veteran TV and Film actor, when contacted, told media that his family was busy in the marriage of his younger son when the gangsters struck their house.