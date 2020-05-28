Pak team’s camp to begin in first week of June

LAHORE: Three members of the Pakistan cricket team management are absent as the team will begin its training camp in the first week of June for its England tour preparation.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis, head physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and fielding coach Grant Bradburn are the absentees and have been struggling to return to Pakistan due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Waqar had departed for Australia following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 while Deacon headed to South Africa. As for Bradburn, he had already departed to New Zealand before the PSL 2020. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and other management members have been in contact with the trio in terms of drafting training plans while the board plans for their safe return.