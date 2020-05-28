Eid came as a silver lining amid COVID-19

Throughout the three day Eidul Fitr celebrations the movement of life went up and down considerably. For Pindiites like their fellow citizens in other cities confined to their homes following the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic, the beginning of Eidul Fitr depended on the decision of moon-sighting committees.

“It was nice to see the government engaging with top religious leaders and scholars to reach a consensus for all Pakistanis to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on the same day. Ultimately, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee declared that Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, the 24th May, 2020,” says Naushaba Zaidi.

“All male members of my house cleaned the house, got a haircut, took a bath, wore newly purchased clothes, gave the obligatory charity (fitrana) for the poor and the needy, and offered Eid prayer - elders at home, youngsters in the neighbourhood mosque. We welcomed each other by saying Eid Mubarak keeping social distance. We also went to the graveyards to pay respect to our deceased ones,” says Haaniya Ali.

“A night before Eid, we had done enough shopping in the form of essential items for the occasion such as foodstuff, candies and chocolates for kids, as well as new garments as it was important to look lively, so everybody wore them, but the house was not decked up because of the tragic PIA plane crash,” says Iram Zaidi.

Gulnaz Batool says: “The mad buying and selling before the Eid celebration after reopening of markets and shopping malls was not very much a part of Eid celebration. However, it was refreshing and reassuring as celebrations there must be.”

“Even the rich ones had to contend with the new kind of social condition and general misery caused by Coronavirus Pandemic. The oriental glamour was not in full view around the markets and shopping centers. However, Eidul Fitr lent a colour to the dull life around,” says Samia Alvi.

“As all recreational places were closed, therefore, the main feature of the Eid days was the reunion of families while abiding by the SoPs. There were no traditional parties nevertheless we ate delicious food in all places we visited on the first, second and third day of the Eid. To honour the elderly the kids extended Eid greetings to them as it is our cultural tradition to show respect and greet elders. As a reward, they got Eidi from them,” says Emaan Kazmi.

Nooriya Fatima says: “This time the tradition of children going around in their neighbourhood, from door to door and wishing people a Happy Eid was avoided nonetheless some of them distributed sweet dishes to them. Mohallah streets looked cheerful with these kids going around, knocking at the doors and saying Salaam to them.”