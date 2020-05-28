Funeral of martyred cops offered at Police Lines Headquarters

Islamabad : The funeral prayers of martyred police personnel who were killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday night was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday in Islamabad.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and other senior police officers and personnel offered the funeral prayer. The body of the Head Constable was dispatched to his ancestral town in Haripur with full official protocol.

The IGP, speaking on the occasion to heirs of the family, said that families of the heirs would be provided with all departmental relief along with educational and medical facilities to children of the deceased.

He said the police personnel rendered their lives while protecting the life and property of the citizens, and their sacrifice would be remembered forever. The criminals involved in the heinous murder of the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar and Head Constable Sajjad would be brought to justice, the IGP said.

"Every officer and constable is willing to fight for life and property of the citizens till their last drop of blood," the IGP said, recalling the sacrifices of officers and personnel in the line of duty.

"The cowardice act of enemies cannot browbeat us, instead this will help boost the morale of the force," the IGP said.

The IGP has also constituted two separate investigative teams to arrest the culprits after visiting the crime scene along with DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed. The DIG (operations) and SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer will be heading separate investigation teams to arrest the criminals.

The IGP has also sought an explanation from SP (Saddar) and DSP (Saddar) after a video went viral on social media showing an unethical treatment to the body of the ASI while transferring him into a vehicle.

Acting SHO Inspector Mohammad Rafique, Duty Officer Abdul Ghafoor, have been suspended immediately.

The IGP has sought the inquiry report of the incident from the DIG (operations) within 24 hours.