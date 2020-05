Fiqh Jafaria Eid prayers timing

LAHORE : Shia scholars have announced that they would offer Eid prayers in traditional manner without observing social distancing but following other SOPs.

Talking to The News, Shia Ulema Council Punjab President Allama Sibtain Sabzwari said prayer leaders can only appeal to the believers to follow the SOPs but since the government had badly failed in making the people observe the SOPs in markets, offices etc. the people have lost confidence in the sincerity of the government in maintaining them. He demanded that all participants in Youm-e-Ali processions must be released before Eid.

The following are Eidul Fitr prayers timings in the provincial metropolis for Fiqh Jafaria.

6:30 Jamia Urwatul Wusqa, masjid Alghadir, Jamia Baqarul Uloom Mughalpura, Sadar Bazar, Masjid Jamkran Batapur, Madresa madinatul Ilm Karbala Imamia Colony.

7:00 Jamia Al-Muntazir Model Town H block, Jamia Urwatul Wusqa, Masjid Salman Farsi Aziz Colony, Masjid Green Town, Jamia Fatmia Cantt, Ali Park Bhaati gate, Masjid Al-Qaim Canal View, Masjid Haidria Imamia Colony, Masjid Hairi Wasan Pura, Jamia Al Mustafa Pak Arab society, Masjid Al-Hasan Wahdat colony, Madressa Madinatul Ilm, Shalamar Bagh, Jamia Baqiatullah,

7:30 Masjid Mai Sardaran Chungi Amar Sadhu, Masjid Abu Talib, Talat Park Band road, Imambargah Shahpur Kanjran, Jamia Masjid Kharak Multan road, Bahria town, Ali Masjid Shahdara, Imambargah Dar-e-Batool Sabzazar, D Bloch Sabzazar Park, Qasr Panjtan Green Town, Masjid Ahle Bait Thokar Niaz Beg, Jafaria Masjid Chhappar stop, Imamia Masjid loco shed, Masjid Imam Ali Ravi Rayon, Jamia Fatima Zohra Amn pura, Masjid Tauhid, Masjid Shah Khurasan Neelam Block, Imambargah Aiwan Sadr Harbanspura, Idara Minhajul Hussain Johar town, Imambargah Qasr Hussain Liaqatabad, Jamia Madinatul Ilm Chuhang, Gulshan Abbas Iqbal Town, Masjid Ameer Hamza, Qaumi Markaz Khwajgan,

7:45 Masjid Babul Ilm Nishat colony

8:00 Jafaria colony Band road, Imambargah Zainabia Babu Sabu, Masjid Arif Hussaini Qainchi ferozepur road, Masjid Al Hasan Batapur, Qasr Batool Shadman, Imamia Masjid Bazar Hakiman, Masjid Ali bin Abi Talib Najaf Colony, Jamia Kareemia Bahria town, Imambargah Khwajgan mocha gate, Masjid Hussainia Bhatto chowk, Qasr Zainab Badami bagh, Masjid Maryam Ali Razabad, Imambargah Sheikhan, Imambargah Hussainia Chamra mandi, main bazaar Dhup Siri, Washing line Mughalpura, Qasr Abbas Faisal Town, Masjid Imam Sadiq Abbas Shahdara, Jamia Ali Waliullah,

8:15 Gol bagh wahdat colony, Baitul Huzn,

8:30 Kashana Panjtan Iqbal Park, masjid Zainabia Multan road,

9:00 Gulshan Park Mughalpura