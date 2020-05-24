Pindiites hurry for Eid shopping amid moon sighting news

People across Rawalpindi city pack out bazaars and markets as they get ready for the Eid al-Fitr celebration, ignoring coronavirus SoPs even as cases increase.

Motorists, bikers, cyclists and pedestrians were all on shopping spree in Raja Baza, Bara Bazaar, NanKari Bazaar, Purana Qila, Banni, Tench Bhata, Saddar Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Moti Bazaar,Kartarpura Bazaar, LalKurti, Bahria Town, DHA, Commercial Market Satellite Town etc. for shopping ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The celebration marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and is preceded by a rush to buy new dresses, gifts and sweet delicacies for dear ones. Despite the deadly risk posed by the virus, shoppers are pressing on. “For over two months we were homebound having a dull and boring time. Now it is but natural to rush to the full-of-life markets to enjoy Eid shopping,” says Sara Haider.

“It’s wonderful that lockdown has been eased ahead of Eid even as cases gradually rise, with domestic travel restarting and several businesses allowed to reopen. Because of the lockdown shopping list has gone up, therefore, we must get this shopping done before Eid day. We can’t remain locked up at home permanently, life has to go on,” says Farzand Ali.

“Only some shoppers are wearing protective face masks and gloves. Most are not careful at all. This virus is very dangerous but people do not take quarantine very seriously. Ahead of Eid, people go out a lot despite the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged people to be more circumspect, telling the nation to celebrate this year’s Eid unpretentiously,” remarks Zulfiqar Sherazi, a buyer.

“Maximum high-class stores and malls in the city have enforced hygiene and social distancing rules, but such measures are almost impossible to implement in the congested bazaars and narrow lane markets,” says Zain Ali.

“The situation has suddenly taken a turn for the worse as more and more people are being infected with the unusual coronavirus daily. Prior to the Eid shopping rush, the city had been handling coronavirus prevention measures pretty well,” says Zafar Kazmi.

“Moreover, many persons do not seem infected with Covid-19 while out for Eid shopping but one of them may be a carrier and can pass on a disease to another thus posing danger to his family members when he gets home,” adds Kazmi.

Sameen Jafri says: “The people visiting the crowded bazaars must be placed in quarantine after returning home, but who cares? It is unfortunate that the people are roaming around, avoiding the city administration’s attention.