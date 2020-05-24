IAEA provides latest testing labs to Pakistan

Islamabad: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will provide COVID-19 testing equipment worth more than 100,000 euros to Pakistan in response to a request made by the country.

The equipment includes Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine, Biohazard Safety Level (BSL) level-3 cabinets, testing kits and related paraphernalia to set up a complete testing laboratory. Some of the equipment including the latest real-time PCR machine has already reached Pakistan.

On a request made by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), IAEA has agreed to provide a complete second set including a large number of testing kits by more than doubling the amount provided by PAEC.