Markets, malls timing extended till 10 pm

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday allowed extension in timing of all the businesses, shopping malls and markets till 10 pm.

According to the notification, all the markets and businesses already allowed to operate would remain open from 9 am to 10 pm on May 23 and 24. From May 25, onwards the markets and business would open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Previously, all business activity was ordered to ne closed at 5 pm. However, all SoPs and restrictions would have to be followed to prevent spread of COVID-19. The traders community have been demanding extension in timing of their businesses to make up for their losses.