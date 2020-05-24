close
Sun May 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Muhammad Anis
May 24, 2020

Markets, malls timing extended till 10 pm

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
May 24, 2020

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday allowed extension in timing of all the businesses, shopping malls and markets till 10 pm.

According to the notification, all the markets and businesses already allowed to operate would remain open from 9 am to 10 pm on May 23 and 24. From May 25, onwards the markets and business would open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Previously, all business activity was ordered to ne closed at 5 pm. However, all SoPs and restrictions would have to be followed to prevent spread of COVID-19. The traders community have been demanding extension in timing of their businesses to make up for their losses.

Latest News

More From Islamabad