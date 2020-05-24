Coronavirus pandemic and the unafraid Eid shoppers!!!

First of all lockdown, then soft lockdown and then smart lockdown, now it seems the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) has been given a free hand to attack as many Pindiites as possible, as permission has been given to the city residents to flock to city markets for Eid shopping.

“Are the authorities blind to the fact that following SoPs without proper monitoring by them has proved a complete failure? Most of the shoppers are wearing neither masks nor gloves, and are not even maintaining social distance,” says Nadir Abbas.

“The city authorities are fast asleep over the spread of coronavirus as people and the shopkeepers have been left alone in the effort to fight this virus, therefore, to save themselves has become a challenging duty for the city residents while shopping,” says Humaira Syed.

Baqar Raza says: “Scenes of jam-packed roads and markets crowded with shoppers for Eid shopping in the midst of Coronavirus Pandemic question the wisdom of those allowing people to rub shoulders with each other. I feel disappointed at the decision to permit public for going fear-free to the jam-packed bazaars as they refuse to adhere to the rules of social distancing. Seeing jammed roads, overfilled streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on is really frightening.”

“I have seen multitude of people outside and inside all shops and shopping malls. As soon as customers approach the entrance, of course security staff sanitize them but those inside the malls and shops were unable to maintain safe distance,” says Zahra Sarwat.

“By tradition, shopping continues till the `Chand Raat’, and most of the shopping centers across the city can be seen packed with buyers, especially after Iftar. One of the customers, Samreen Naqvi, was standing outside Rabi Center and patiently awaiting her turn. She was here because of her two young children, both of whom wanted new clothes for Eid,” says Arshad Rizvi.

“After remaining inside their houses for a long time during the lockdown period, residents have become impatient especially children. As soon as the shops and shopping malls reopened, customers have been flocking there to shop for the upcoming Eid,” says Farzan Shah.

Afshan Batool says: “The fact that this year Eid will take place during closure of markets was already hard on my children. So, when the government lifted lockdown, I thought going to bazaar and buying new clothes for Eid might make my children feel better about the ongoing situation.”

“The garments, shoes, food item shops and bangles and henna stalls were chockfull but sans safety measures as Eid is really about women and children celebrating it in new shoes and wears,” says Komal Zaidi.