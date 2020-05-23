close
Sat May 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Kidnapped girl recovered

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

LAHORE:The National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone, arrested two kidnappers and recovered a 17-year old girl from their possession on motorway near Khanewal. The accused have been identified as Mudassir of Chakwal and Kashif Ali of Nankana Sahib. The girl was being taken from Lahore to Multan against her will.

