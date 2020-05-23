Kidnapped girl recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone, arrested two kidnappers and recovered a 17-year old girl from their possession on motorway near Khanewal. The accused have been identified as Mudassir of Chakwal and Kashif Ali of Nankana Sahib. The girl was being taken from Lahore to Multan against her will.