Donation details

The government has been donating funds to various organizations during the years. Such donations can be considered a bribe if they are not used for the purpose given. I request the government to impose rules for donations given by the government to any organization. The purpose of the grant should be defined, the use of funds by the organizations should be shown online for everyone to scrutinize.

No grant should be allowed to be spent on vehicles or imported items. And a government-appointed private audit firm should conduct mid-project and end-project audits of each grant above a limit. Such regulations are needed to curtail grants used for bribes, or misappropriated by grantees.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar