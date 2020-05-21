Pakistan hails OIC for condemning India’s illegal domicile laws for IoJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the statement of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that strongly condemned and rejected India's illegal actions to redefine domicile rules in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) with an objective to alter its demographics.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a tweet said the OIC-IPHRC statement called India's ‘Settlement Colonialism’ as against the United Nations Security Council, Fourth Geneva Convention and also contrary to international human rights law. “The statement notes that since 5 Aug 2019, India, despite widespread international condemnation from UN, OIC and other human rights bodies, continues to pursue systematic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims through vicious political, economic and communication blockade in IoJ&K,” the FO Spokesperson said.

Earlier, the OIC-IPHRC in a statement strongly condemned and categorically rejected the India’s recently introduced ‘Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.’

“While the world is striving to fight a global pandemic of COVID-19, India has mischievously used the opportunity to illegally alter the demographic composition of Muslim majority in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the OIC-IPHRC said in a statement.