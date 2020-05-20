Robbers kill two citizens in 24 hours

LAHORE:Two more innocent citizens lost their lives at the hands of robbers in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the death toll rises to 16 under the head of robbery-cum-murder during the current year as the robbers have a festive time in the city. Whether it’s broad daylight or murky evening, they are free to operate in all the six divisions of the Lahore police.

Sixteen families have so far paid the price for poor monitoring and callousness of the divisional SPs in particular and ASPs/ DSPs in general.

The divisional SPs of the Operations Wing know the art as to how they fool the command of Lahore police and the Lahore police command knows as to how they throw dust in the eyes of the high-ups who remain silent and don’t react to heinous crimes which claim lives of innocent citizens. Subsequently, every citizen expects to be either killed by the robbers or stray kite twine, anywhere and anytime in the city.

On Tuesday, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by the robbers in the Barki area. The victim was identified as Abdul Majeed of Barhamunabad. Abdul Majeed, his brother Daniyal Rafique and son Haroon Ahmad were on their way to vegetable market on a bike when two robbers intercepted them near Barka Kalan stop and held them hostage at gunpoint. The victim offered resistance on being deprived of Rs25,000 the robbers fired a shot straight in his head and rode away from the scene. Abdul Majeed was rushed to hospital where he died. Barki police registered a case against the unidentified robbers on the complaint of the victim’s brother Daniyal Rafique.

Yet another 38-year-old victim of robbery died, a few hours after in the hospital. The victim Usman was shot at and wounded by the robbers in the jurisdiction of Ichhara police a day back at 5:00pm. Usman was sitting in his shop on Ghazi Road when two robbers on a bike came there and made him hostage at gunpoint.

They were snatching Rs200,000 cash and cell phone from Usman when he suddenly attempted to overpower them. As a result, one of the two robbers shot at Usman and fled. The seriously wounded Usman was admitted to hospital where he died.

Ichhara police registered a case against the unidentified robbers on the complaint of the victim’s brother Aqib Shahid Ali of Pir Ghazi Road Ichhara. As per Aqib, robbers aged around 24 to 25 years were clad in pent shirt. Police shifted the bodies to morgue. IG’s PRO was requested through message at 2:10pm to take version of the IG Punjab. However, he did not respond until 5:00pm.