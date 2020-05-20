Turkey to enhance cooperation in maritime sector

Islamabad: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad to discuss widening the Pak-Turkish cooperation maritime sector.

The new shipping policy includes tax exemptions for newly acquired ships, hence carrying a huge potential for investment by Turkish ship liners in Pakistan.

Since the Turkish Minister for Transportation Cahit Turhan supported the proposal for Visa facilitation to Pakistani seafarers during his visit to Pakistan in February 2020, the matter was also brought into the discussion. Pakistan is also expected to benefit from the vast experience of Turkish shipbuilding and maintenance of pilot boats and tug boats. Further SOPs are underway to attract Turkish collaboration in the Maritime Services company in the domain of dredging etc.