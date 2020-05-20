close
Wed May 20, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 20, 2020

Availability of fast, safe road network prime priority: NHA

Islamabad

Islamabad: In line with the directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding open kutherries by organizations under the federal government, Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Sikandar Qayyum held E-Kachehri at the head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum informed about the objectives and working of the Authority.

He said presently NHA controls more than 12000 Kms of motorways and national highways throughout the country and that 80 percent of the total commercial traffic is attached to NHA’s network. He said, road building is a laborious technical job and heavy amounts are needed for their construction. Our Endeavour is to provide a high speed safe and reliable network in the country.

