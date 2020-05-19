Mercury likely to cross 40°C in Karachi today

The Met Office has warned that the temperature may rise up to 40-42 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Tuesday (today), saying that due to the suspension of sea breeze, a moderate heat wave is likely to grip the city and its outskirts over the next two days.

“The latest meteorological data analysis indicates no significant change in surface wind flow over Karachi so far, so no heat wave condition was observed on Monday,” said Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz. “However, over the next two days, Karachiites may experience heat wave conditions with maximum temperature in the 40-42°C range.”

The mercury touched 38°C in Karachi on Monday, although the Met Office had predicted a moderate heat wave in the city from May 17, said Sarfraz. He added that as no change of wind flow occurred over the city, the temperature remained less than 40°C, but due to high humidity, which was 62 per cent, the feels-like temperature was very high.

Experts said that keeping in view the heat wave warning, people should avoid going outside between 11am and 4pm, as the temperature and high humidity can result in sun stroke, especially to those who are elderly and fasting.

“These days, most people have been fasting, so they can’t drink water during the day. In these circumstances, people who’re fasting should remain indoors to avoid fluid loss and the resulting dehydration,” said senior physician Dr Khurram Nizami.

“Hot and humid weather can be very dangerous for people who are elderly or have weak immunity, and especially those who are also fasting,” he added. The city administration said they have also asked tertiary-care health facilities to make arrangements to deal with any emergency in view of a moderate heat wave.