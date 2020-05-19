Wahaj Ali to light up screens again

LAHORE:After winning hearts with a brilliant performance in Ehd e Wafa, Wahaj Ali is ready to light up screens once again in the soon to be aired drama, ‘Bikhray Moti’ opposite the gorgeous Neelum Munir.

The cast of the serial also includes Yasir Nawaz, Nausheen Shah, Saleem Mairaj and Waseem Abbas in pivotal roles. “Bikhray Moti is a very different project from Ehd e Wafa, and that’s is what excited me to sign up for it,” stated Wahaj Ali. “Additionally it was an honor to get a chance to work with the Samina Humayun Saeed, Sana Shahnawaz and ShahidShafaat dream team.”

Wahaj Ali has been making waves with his performances and has starred in three back to back brilliant dramas in 2019, including; Haiwan and Ehd-e-Wafa. He has proved his mettle as an actor with his acting prowess and effervescent charm. With his range and potential to play diverse roles, the anticipations are high from ‘Bikhray Moti’.