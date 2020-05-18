4 held for selling sub-standard POL products

Islamabad : The Tarnol Police have arrested four persons involved in selling vehicles after preparing fake documents and dealing in sub-standard petroleum products, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, he said that SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP (Saddar Circle) Khalid Mehmud Awan and SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali. These teams including ASI Muhammad Ishaq, and other police officials arrested two persons Rehan and Nur besides recovery of a vehicle along with its fake documents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to sell vehicles to the simpleton after preparing their fake documents.

Meanwhile, another police team nabbed Tauseef Khan and Asif for selling sub-standard petroleum products after using fake monograms of Pakistan State Oil (PSO). Police recovered 350 litre diesel and other petroleum products while a vehicle having fake monograms of PSO was also impounded.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.