Madagascar reports first virus death

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar on Sunday announced the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus, nearly two months after it was first detected in the country.

The 57-year-old hospital worked died on Saturday and had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said. "It is with great sadness that we have to share with all our compatriots, that there is an individual, aged 57, who died from Covid-19," professor Hanta Vololontiana said on public television.