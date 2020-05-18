Madagascar reports first virus death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar on Sunday announced the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus, nearly two months after it was first detected in the country.
The 57-year-old hospital worked died on Saturday and had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said. "It is with great sadness that we have to share with all our compatriots, that there is an individual, aged 57, who died from Covid-19," professor Hanta Vololontiana said on public television.