Grant us wisdom

It is painful to see our worthy political leaders doing the same things over and over again – toppling each other’s governments – and expecting a different result. Soon after the creation of Pakistan. we changed seven prime ministers before the military takeover to bring unity among the two wings of Pakistan. Our leaders, civil and military alike, marginalized the eastern wing leading to the dismemberment of East Pakistan, which was a tragedy of great magnitude. However, we did not learn anything from that tragedy or from military takeovers by Zia and Musharraf because the political leadership was too busy pulling each other’s legs.

The government keeps making tall claims that it will fix all the problems of the country and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous. The opposition keeps promising that they will lend support to the governments for the revival of economy, reduction of inflation, and betterment of the country. Alas, these only remain distant dreams as in reality both government and the opposition are so absorbed in conspiring against each other that they do not seem to have any time or energy left for the country. In parliament, both sides keep debating on petty issues. Both sides seem to suffer from self-righteousness which often leads to a wish for more power and its abuse rather than doing any good. Being in my nineties, I have seen this farce going on long enough that I am complete fed up of all sides in the game. I wish, hope and pray to the Almighty to bestow our leaders with more wisdom and vision so that they can rise above their petty personal gains and work together for the betterment of the country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad