2.4 million gallon water added to cantonment localities

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has claimed to have increased water supply estimating 2.4 million gallon hoping it would eliminate public complaints of shortage of potable water in Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments.

After frequent visits of Station Commander Rawalpindi , Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani to dam sites which followed by three meetings in current week in Station Headquarter and persistent push with humble efforts 2.4 MGD (million gallon per day) water has been added to existing 9 MGD in main Supply line from Water Treatment plant (WTP) Sangjani for all families residing in Rawalpindi Garrison and cantonments as well as residents living in outskirts including Misriyal, Chur, Seham, Allahabad, Tamasamabad, Dhamial, Mughalabad, Westridge, Tahli Mori, Dheri Hassan, Jhanda Chichi, Dhoke Chiragh Din .The net increase is 26 % in existing water supply Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Station Commander Rawalpindi and President Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi took keen interest in the issue and issued instructions to CEO RCB.

The public also lauded the efforts of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Cantonment Executive Officer, Mohammad Farooq Umar Ali Malik for keeping water supply as top agenda ever-since he took over charge in April, this year.

Moreover, a committee of member of Rawalpindi Cantonment board has been constituted which will ensure judicious distribution of water to affected areas. There were areas which were getting water after 45 days. With hard work and improved monitoring and surveillance the lag has been reduced to 15 days. Current increase will surely bring it down to 2-3 days .

It is pertinent to mention that efforts of present CEO RCB and his team in true resolution of the problem are commendable as all expenditures met by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board despite financial constraints due to pandemic of COVID-19 and lockdown crisis. Masses while getting benefits in ensuing hot summer spell would take a sigh of relief from perpetual and chronic water shortage issue, source said.