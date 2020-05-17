Asad Umar promises solving problems of newspaper hawkers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday the government would take all measures to solve problems of newspaper hawkers and steer them out of the economic crisis.

He was talking to All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation Secretary General Tikka Khan, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) former president Zafar Bakhtawari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Jamshed Mughal at his office here.

Tikka Khan informed the minister about the problems facing the newspaper hawkers, especially in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. He said the government was announcing various relief packages for various sections of society including labourers, small traders, and the hawkers also deserved a special relief package.

Asad Umar promised that the government would announce a relief package for the newspaper hawkers soon.