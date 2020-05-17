Desilting drive launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration has launched nullah and sewerage lines’ desilting drive in city and its suburb on Saturday. “We have initiated clearing of Nullah and sewerage lines choked with garbage in order to make sure that rainy water doesn’t come on roads,” Fakharul Islam of the tehsil municipal administration told reporters after visiting city and its suburbs to check cleanliness. Flanked by tehsil officer revenue, Azhar Naveed, and sanitary inspector, Mohammad Asif, he said that the TMA despite performing at frontline against Covid-19 also launched desilting drive to provide pollution free environment to people. He said that anti-dengue fumigation spray was also in progress and his sanitation staffs were also filling holes. “We have also been ensuring to end holes where stagnant water could cause dengue virus,” he added.