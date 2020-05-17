Courts release Yaum-e-Ali procession participants

City courts on Saturday released around 200 men arrested a day earlier for participating in the Yaum-e-Ali procession in violation of the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Sindh government.

The men had been arrested on Friday after, despite restrictions, a procession of around 3,000 to 4,000 people had been taken out on MA Jinnah Road by Shia organisations to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA). They were presented before the relevant judicial magistrates of District South, as police sought their physical custody for 14 days for the purpose of interrogation, according to staffers. The courts however ordered releasing the lockdown violators and quashing the cases against them.

Several dozen cases were registered at different police stations in South and City zones, including Mithadar, Soldier Bazaar, Artillery Maidan and Preedy police stations' jurisdiction, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code and for violating the government order about restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday night, Shia organisations had demanded the release of these mourners, criticising the provincial government for taking action against the participants of the procession. They said that these arrests were unlawful and discriminatory.

The Sindh president of the Shia Ulema Council, Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi, had said that the procession was taken out keeping in view the SOPs. He said that the government’s actions had created unrest as it had used force against the Yaum-e-Ali gathering in the province.

Meanwhile, Sunni groups also criticised the Sindh government and accused it of showing biasness. They said that after the procession, it had become difficult for them to make people follow the SOPs in the mosques.

They said people had become sceptical of policies of the government as it took action to prevent mosques from holding congregational prayers, but let the processions be staged on streets despite the coronavirus threat.

The cases registered against mosques' committee members and worshippers for violation of the lockdown have already been quashed on the orders of the Sindh government.