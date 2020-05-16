Youm-e-Ali processions taken out despite ban

LAHORE/KARACHI: After a series of clashes between protesters and police before and after the Sehri time, the Lahore administration and the Punjab government withdrew the ban on the central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) and allow it to be taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi Gate early Friday morning.

During the clashes, policemen and protesters were injured. Later the police withdrew from the cordon points, removed barricades and the containers that had been placed there to seal the procession route. The procession was finally taken out at around 7:45 Friday morning, witnesses told The News.

The procession organiser, Agha Babu, and Shia Ulema Council Punjab President Allama Sibtain Sabzwari told The News the administration allowed them to take out the procession before 9am and to culminate it before 3pm.

Besides the processions, the devotees held Majalis at various places to highlight the personality and achievements of Hazrat Ali (RA). The central procession from Mubarak Haveli culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route. The route of the procession included Imambargah Ghulam Ali Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Mochi Gate, Lal Khoo, Fazal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Koocha Shian, Chuhatta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Dabbi Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Paniwala Talab, Chowk Nogaza, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Chowk Novelty, Mohalla Jogian, Oonchi Masjid and Bhaati Gate.

The participants in the procession recited Nohas and different groups conducted self-flagellation.

Attempts were made to contact CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani for their point of view. However, no replies were received.

Syed Mubasher Hussain, spokesperson for DIG Operations Lahore, said the police did not take any action. No FIR was lodged against those who took out procession without a ban, he added.

In Karachi, the central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) on the 21st day of Ramazan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) culminated peacefully under tightened security measures on Friday.

The procession started from Nishtar Park and ended at the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar. Strict security measures had been taken to maintain law and order ahead of the procession.

Renowned scholar Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi highlighted the life and sacrifices of Hazrat Ali (RA). He said the life of Hazrat Ali (RA) was a great model for all Muslims to follow.

Mourners said that initially, the authorities issued passes to 313 mourners, but later they cancelled the passes. They said the mourners had started gathering at Nishtar Park late on Thursday night to join the procession.

They claimed that this was for the first time when the procession was conducted without security. They claimed that a number of mourners were also arrested by police and several cases were also registered against them.

However, some media channels quoted a top police officer of Karachi as stating that the police had registered some 38 cases and arrested 150 people, including the organisers and mourners of the procession, over violation of Section 144, imposed by the government banning all religious gatherings and processions.

However, Karachi’s additional IGP, Ghulam Nabi Memon, was unavailable for comment when contacted.

Later, it was claimed that more than 200 participants in the procession while they were returning to their homes.

They warned that if the arrested people were not released, the group would announce a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House.