Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rainfall in City on Friday turned weather pleasant, while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Friday’s recorded highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.2°C and minimum was 19.6°C.Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Islamabad (Bokra 105mm, ZP 83, Saidpur, Golra 51, AP 36), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 86, Chaklala 71), Murree, 78, Chakwal, 33, Attock, 29, Narowal, 19, Kasur, 8, Okara, 6, Sialkot (AP 4, City 1), DG Khan, 4, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad, 3, Gujrat, 2, MB Din, Jhelum, TT Singh, Gujaranwala, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khanupur, 1.