Fake dettol bottles, beauty soaps seized

MANSEHRA: The officials of the district administration and Food Department in a joint raid seized thousands of fake dettol bottles and beauty soaps used in making Covid-19 disinfectants and arrested two wholesalers here on Friday.

A team of district administration, Food Department and police led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Usman Ali and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan raided at Shahzadi Naswar and general store at Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk and Nowsher general store at Zafar road and seized thousands of fake dettol bottles and beauty soaps.

The authorities also arrested owners of both the stores, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Nosher, respectively. “We have sealed both stores and confiscated huge quantity of fake liquid dettol bottles and beauty soaps,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters. He said that taking advantage of Covid-19 emergency a group of fraudulent floated hundreds and thousands of bottles of fake dettol bottles and soaps fleece the money from people.

“We would continue our raids until such stock of fake material being used in preparations of disinfects is not wiped out from markets,” said Sultan. He also appealed the people to extend their support and inform about availability of such fake material anywhere in the district as those behind this illegal business were playing with lives of people.