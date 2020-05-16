Mardan police chalk out security plan for Eid

MARDAN: Police have chalked out a security plan to prevent any sabotage and terrorist bid during the last 10 days of Ramazan and coming Eidul Fitr by increasing the checkposts at the entry and exit points of the district.

Several decisions were taken in a special crime and security meeting, chaired by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan. SP Operation Waqar Azeem Kharal, SDPOs of various circles, station house officers (SHOs) and other officials attended the meeting, says a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, the DPO asked subordinates to deploy both policemen and policewomen in plainclothes at sensitive places such as shopping malls and bazaars and also around mosques and patrolling to be increased. It was decided to set up special routes to control traffic in various bazaars and shopping malls. Policemen will perform duties on roads, busy shopping centers and other sensitive buildings during Eid as their holidays of three days were also cancelled. All the SHOs were directed to perform duties in their stations as well as on the roads in their areas to check the movement of any suspicious people.