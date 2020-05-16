close
Sat May 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Mardan police chalk out security plan for Eid

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

MARDAN: Police have chalked out a security plan to prevent any sabotage and terrorist bid during the last 10 days of Ramazan and coming Eidul Fitr by increasing the checkposts at the entry and exit points of the district.

Several decisions were taken in a special crime and security meeting, chaired by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan. SP Operation Waqar Azeem Kharal, SDPOs of various circles, station house officers (SHOs) and other officials attended the meeting, says a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, the DPO asked subordinates to deploy both policemen and policewomen in plainclothes at sensitive places such as shopping malls and bazaars and also around mosques and patrolling to be increased. It was decided to set up special routes to control traffic in various bazaars and shopping malls. Policemen will perform duties on roads, busy shopping centers and other sensitive buildings during Eid as their holidays of three days were also cancelled. All the SHOs were directed to perform duties in their stations as well as on the roads in their areas to check the movement of any suspicious people.

Latest News

More From Peshawar