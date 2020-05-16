ABL donates 10 KW Solar Grid Sharing System to PMAS – Arid University

KARACHI:Agriculture is backbone of Pakistani Economy as it contributes significantly towards our GDP and employment. While playing its role as Financial Institution to support farming community through tailor made financial products ABL truly acknowledges the efforts of research institutions to upscale farming techniques.

To encourage diversification in Agriculture Sector and adoption of state-of-the-art farming techniques, Allied Bank has entered into collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to conduct research on viability of the Hydroponic Farming in Pakistan using Alternative Energy Resources.

In order to provide support for research, ABL has donated a 10 KW Solar Grid Sharing System to PMAS – Arid University for their Greenhouse Hydroponic Setup under CSR. Mr. Tariq Munir, Head Agriculture Finance Division, ABL and Dr. Qamar-uz- Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-ARID Agriculture University Rawalpindi signed the Memorandum of Understanding. ABL endeavors to continue such initiatives in future as well.***