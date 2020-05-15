Attacker shot dead after ramming car into Israeli soldiers: army

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: A Palestinian rammed his car into Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Thursday before being shot dead, the Israeli army said. "An assailant drove at a high speed towards (Israeli) soldiers adjacent to a military post near the community of Negohot, southwest of Hebron," an army statement said.

One soldier was wounded while another opened fire on the driver, the statement added. A spokeswoman for the military confirmed the driver had been killed. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed he was a Palestinian, without identifying him.

The Israeli soldier was taken to hospital for treatment, the military statement added. The incident came just a day after a 15-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with the Israeli army in the Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron.