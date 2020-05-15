Rs19m released for road project

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs19 million funds for the blacktopping of Chitta Batta-Batrair road. Kamal Saleem Swati, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, inaugurated road project at a simple ceremony held in Chitta Batta on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Swati said that the local MPA Babar Saleem, who had got approved those funds, couldn’t show up at the inaugural ceremony owing to his some official engagements. He said that the road would link dozens of villages and localities with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road at Chitta Batta. “This farm to market road would also bring prosperity in lives peasants, who couldn’t take their yields to markets timely and earn good livings,” said Swati. Also in the day, Tehsil Municipal administration has lunched anti dengue fumigation spray in the city and its suburbs.

The sanitation staff also sprayed stagnant water and warned owners of such place of strict legal action if they didn’t fill them with soil.